Chase Investment Counsel Corp Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 794.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5,091.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 139,315 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. eBay’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

