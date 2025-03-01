Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $14.34 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after acquiring an additional 681,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 477,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $276.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.92 and a 12-month high of $317.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.41 and a 200-day moving average of $290.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

