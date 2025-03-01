Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 8.4% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

