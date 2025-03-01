2,907 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,907 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,744 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,198,700.75. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $197.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.