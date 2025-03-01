Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 63,809 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $23,535,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

CSL stock opened at $340.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $332.04 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.25.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.