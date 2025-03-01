Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in February

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Life Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Swiss Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.