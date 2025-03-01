Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading 16.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) rose 16.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 431,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 72,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 16.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 84,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

