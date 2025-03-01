Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Increases By 1,068.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 1,068.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tecogen Stock Down 4.1 %

Tecogen stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.99. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

