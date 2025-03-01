Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Increases By 178.7%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the January 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 680.0 days.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMF opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10.
Tokuyama Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tokuyama
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.