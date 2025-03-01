Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Increases By 178.7%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the January 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 680.0 days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMF opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.