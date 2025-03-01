Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the January 31st total of 2,971,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

Shares of TOIPF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

