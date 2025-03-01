Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the January 31st total of 2,971,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
Shares of TOIPF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Thai Oil Public has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $1.57.
About Thai Oil Public
