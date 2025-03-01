Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wiser Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

