Bank OZK Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bank OZK reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $138.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $109.63 and a one year high of $146.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

