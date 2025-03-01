Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894,345 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

