Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Wiser Advisor Group LLC

Wiser Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 495,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

