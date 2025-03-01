Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 1.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

