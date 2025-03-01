GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 103,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 228,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

GAN Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of GAN

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

