Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF)'s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Seatrium Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Seatrium Company Profile

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

