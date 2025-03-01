Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 5,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 27,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Marpai Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 5.02.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, bill review and cost containment services. Marpai, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

