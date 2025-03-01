Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Stock Price Up 10% – Here’s Why

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 53,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 119,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Signature Bank Stock Up 10.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

