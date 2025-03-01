Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $50.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,831,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 3.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $50,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 113,173 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,136 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

