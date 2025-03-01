Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $42.40 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,401,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $611.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $742.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.71 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

