GenTrust LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GenTrust LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,173 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 239,423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 4.0 %

TSLA opened at $293.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

