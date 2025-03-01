DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,879 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $224.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.23 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.