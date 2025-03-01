Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,272,663.75. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,910,255.66. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $515.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.40. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

