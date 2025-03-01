Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 7,572 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 6.0% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,323,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 342,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,409,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Shopify Stock Up 1.0 %

Shopify stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.75. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.