Maple Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.72.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

