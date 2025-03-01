Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Raised by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 197.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,611 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,726,000 after buying an additional 6,193,223 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,372 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,720,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,708,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,709 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,829 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.63 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

