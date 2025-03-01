Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Sells $2,322,519.81 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.