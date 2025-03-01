Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 345 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.7 %

RNR stock opened at $237.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Barclays lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.