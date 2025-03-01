Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2517 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Orora’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Orora Price Performance
Shares of Orora stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. Orora has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.63.
Orora Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orora
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.