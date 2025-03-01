Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2517 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Orora’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Orora Price Performance

Shares of Orora stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. Orora has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.63.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

