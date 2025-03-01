Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $15.96 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $147.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

