Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Newmark Group has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Newmark Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research cut shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Further Reading

