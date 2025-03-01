The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

HIG opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

