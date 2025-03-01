FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,955 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,154,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.