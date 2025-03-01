Best Mid Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 28th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies whose market capitalization falls between small cap and large cap firms, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. They tend to offer a balance between growth potential and stability, appealing to investors looking for moderate risk and reward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. 79,409,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,266,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.25. 133,495,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,027,531. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,900,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,210,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41 and a beta of 1.35.

