Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Robert N. Duelks Sells 485 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $115,396.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $244.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.