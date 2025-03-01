Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declares $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.8275 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th.

Edison International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Edison International stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

