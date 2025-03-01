Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $319,000 in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,964 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MIO opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,924,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,597,189.80. This represents a 0.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 143,790 shares of company stock worth $1,719,127.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.