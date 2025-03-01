16,135 Shares in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT) Purchased by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (BATS:QSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September by 65.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance
Shares of QSPT stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.36 million, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.78.
About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September
The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (QSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QSPT was launched on Sep 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
