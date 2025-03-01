Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $550,000 in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYC. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 565,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 296,991 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 288,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPYC stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.98.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

