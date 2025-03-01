Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $731,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 520,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 65.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVT opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

