27,380 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT) Purchased by Noble Wealth Management PBC

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:GOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000.

GOCT opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – October (GOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

