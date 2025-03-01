Noble Wealth Management PBC Buys Shares of 41,751 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Noble Wealth Management PBC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ICSH stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

