WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 954 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Bruker by 21.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,306,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,981,000 after buying an additional 2,521,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bruker by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,501,000 after buying an additional 318,808 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Bruker by 1.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,481,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,406,000 after buying an additional 37,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Bruker by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,141,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after buying an additional 666,617 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

BRKR stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

