WR Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 22,750.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.