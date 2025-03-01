WR Wealth Planners LLC Has $756,000 Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,192 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,798,000. Holistic Planning LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,803 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,923,000 after purchasing an additional 209,257 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 206,449 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.