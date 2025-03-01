Sage Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of KOF opened at $89.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

