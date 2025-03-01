iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,790,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,956 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $252,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EXI opened at $147.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.08. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.75 and a fifty-two week high of $152.59.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

