IMI (LON:IMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. IMI had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 23.85%.
IMI Trading Up 5.5 %
IMI opened at GBX 1,995.70 ($25.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,900.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,828.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,018 ($25.38).
IMI Company Profile
