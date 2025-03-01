Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.45

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous — dividend of $0.03.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance
Shares of BCSF opened at $19.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bain Capital Specialty Finance
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.