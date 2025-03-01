Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.45

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.8%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of BCSF opened at $19.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

